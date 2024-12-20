Bennett (illness) is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Blues, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bennett missed one game due to the illness. He warmed up on the third line, so it's possible his minutes are managed during the contest, but he should still see power-play time. Bennett is tracking toward a career year with 13 goals and 27 points over 31 appearances this season.
