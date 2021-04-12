The Panthers acquired Bennett and a 2022 sixth-round pick via trade from the Flames on Monday for a 2021 second-round pick and prospect Emil Heineman, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Bennett requested a trade back in January, and the Flames finally granted his wish less than an hour before Monday's deadline. The 2014 fourth overall pick has accrued four goals, eight assists and a minus-12 rating through 38 gamest his season while averaging 13:28 of ice time. The 24-year-old has underwhelmed, but he has flashed high upside before, especially in the playoffs. He'll also be a restricted free agent this offseason, which is why the return was so high. It's unclear when Bennett will make his debut for the Panthers.