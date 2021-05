Bennett (undisclosed) will miss Monday's season finale against the Lightning, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

The reason for Bennett's absence is yet to be clarified, but his availability for the postseason doesn't seem to be in danger at this time. Bennett has thrived since coming over from Calgary via trade, totaling 15 points in 10 games with the Panthers. He'll finish the regular season with 10 goals and 17 assists over 48 appearances between the Flames and Panthers.