Bennett won't play Tuesday against Buffalo due to a groin injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett, who will miss his eighth straight game, didn't take part in Monday's practice. He has accounted for 16 goals, 40 points, 193 shots on net and 150 hits in 63 games this season. Anton Lundell has been occupying the second-line center role during Bennett's absence.