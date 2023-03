Bennett scored a goal on six shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Bennett has scored twice over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him six contests. The 26-year-old sparked a three-goal burst in a span of 4:13 during the third period. For the season, Bennett has 16 tallies, 37 points, 183 shots on net, 142 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 59 outings while playing in a middle-six role.