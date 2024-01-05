Bennett scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Bennett tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, and it was all Panthers after that. He saw 18:43 of ice time Thursday, his third-highest total since the start of December, in part due to Aleksander Barkov (upper body) leaving after the first period. Bennett could be in line for a move to the top line, though Anton Lundell is also in content for that spot if Barkov misses time. Bennett has seven goals, 13 points, 59 shots on net, 49 PIM, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 26 appearances.