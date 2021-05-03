Bennett is dealing with an upper-body issue that will sideline him versus Dallas on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett has been red hot since joining the Panthers at the trade deadline with five goals and eight helpers in just nine appearances. The 24-year-old winger managed just 12 points in 38 contests with Calgary prior to being shipped out. With the Ontario native unavailable, Mason Marchment will return to the lineup and figures to replace Bennett as the third-line center.