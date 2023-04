Bennett (undisclosed) scored his third goal of the series in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime Game 5 win over the Bruins.

Bennett missed the series opener due to a groin injury, and he didn't skate Tuesday due to an injury that may or may not be related, but Bennett toughed it out in an elimination game and continued his strong play. The physical center has recorded a point in each of the four games he's played in this series. His goal Wednesday gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead late in the second period.