Bennett posted two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Bennett had primary helpers on goals by Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett. The former opened the scoring, while the latter was the game-winner. The 24-year-old Bennett is up to 13 points in only nine contests, eclipsing the 12 points he recorded in 38 games with the Flames prior to the trade deadline. The Ontario native has added 103 shots on net and 107 hits this season.