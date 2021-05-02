Bennett posted two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Bennett had primary helpers on goals by Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett. The former opened the scoring, while the latter was the game-winner. The 24-year-old Bennett is up to 13 points in only nine contests, eclipsing the 12 points he recorded in 38 games with the Flames prior to the trade deadline. The Ontario native has added 103 shots on net and 107 hits this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Overtime hero Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Plucks three apples•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Nets fourth goal for new squad•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Two tallies including winner•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Debuts with pair of helpers•
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Ready for Panthers debut•