Bennett contributed two goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim on Monday.

Bennett's first goal was scored on the power play. He's up to 10 goals and 17 points in 31 outings in 2023-24, including seven points with the man advantage. Bennett's scoring pace is a bit below that of 2022-23 -- 16 goals and 40 points in 63 outings -- but he has a regular role on the second line, giving him the opportunity to modestly increase his offensive pace over the second half of the campaign.