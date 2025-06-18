Bennett was named the Conn Smythe trophy winner Tuesday after Florida clinched the Stanley Cup in a 5-1 win over Edmonton in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bennett put up 15 goals and 22 points in 22 games this postseason. Five of those snipes came in six games against Edmonton. Bennett is a prototypical playoff and big-game performer. That doesn't always translate into fantasy value in the regular season, though -- his best season came this year with 25 goals, 26 assists, 90 PIM and 241 shots. Still, it's a massive accomplishment for Bennett.