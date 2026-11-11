Bennett scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bennett opened the scoring in the second period and added an insurance tally in the third. He's starting to find more consistent offense with four goals on 16 shots over five outings in November. For the season, he's at seven goals, 10 points, 49 shots on net, 41 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances. His first goal Tuesday was also his first power-play point of the campaign.