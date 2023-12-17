Bennett scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Bennett had gone eight games without a multi-point effort. He matched his production from that span in this three-point performance. The 27-year-old has yet to get on the scoresheet in consecutive contests, which has put a damper on his offense. He's at four goals, five helpers, 35 shots on net, 25 hits, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances. Bennett's continued presence in a top-six role bodes well for his offense coming around as the season progresses.