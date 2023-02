Bennett scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-1 win over the Lightning.

His tally early in the second period wound up being the game-winner, and he also added four shots, three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-4 rating to his ledger. Bennett remains very hit or miss -- he has three multi-point performances in his last 11 games, but six goose eggs. On the season, the 26-year-old is up to 13 goals and 34 points through 52 contests.