Bennett had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He redirected Aaron Ekman-Larsson's shot from the left point at 15:26 of the third period to push the score to 3-1. Bennett has six goals and six assists in 24 games this season, but seven of those points have come in just three games. Yes, that means he's delivered just five points in his other 21 games. Ouch.