Bennett scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

He lit the lamp for the first time this season early in the second period before setting up Colin White for Florida's final tally late in the third. Bennett added five shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating to his ledger, and now that he's off the schneid the 26-year-old will get to work matching or topping last season's career highs of 28 goals and 49 points.