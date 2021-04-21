Bennet scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He also added six hits, four shots and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Bennett has been revitalized by his trade to Florida, and after managing only four goals and 12 points through 38 games with Calgary, the 24-year-old already has three goals and five points in three contests for his new club. It's easy to forget Bennett was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, and while he won't maintain his current scoring pace, he might have upside the Flames were never able to unlock.