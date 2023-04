Bennett (groin) will accompany the team to Boston for the start of the playoffs, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

It remains unclear when Bennett will be ready to return to the lineup. The Panthers hope that he will be available at some point in the series against the Bruins. Bennett missed the final 12 games of the 2022-23 season. He concluded the year with 40 points, 193 shots on goal and 150 hits in 63 appearances.