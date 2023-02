Bennett (lower body) won't play in Monday's clash with Anaheim, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett, who will miss his third straight game, is likely to return to action Friday versus Buffalo. He has produced 14 goals, 35 points, 167 shots on net, 131 hits and 52 PIM in 56 contests this campaign. Eetu Luostarinen has been filling in as Florida's second-line center during Bennett's absence.