Reinhart logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Reinhart has managed three helpers, all on the power play, during his nine-game goal drought. He set up a Sam Bennett tally in the first period of Tuesday's game. For the season, Reinhart has 27 points (11 on the power play), 107 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 43 appearances.