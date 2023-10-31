Reinhart tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Reinhart picked up an assist on Aleksander Barkov's tally in the first period before scoring a goal of his own later in the frame. The 27-year-old winger has now scored in six of his eight games to open the season. He's up to eight goals (second most in the league) and 11 points while playing alongside Barkov on the Panthers' top line.
