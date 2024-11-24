Reinhart scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Reinhart kept pace for the league lead in goals, potting his 16th of the season. He's netted 11 of them during his 13-game point streak, which has also seen him earn eight assists. The 29-year-old forward has a total of 31 points (seven on the power play), 56 shots on net, 24 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 21 outings.
