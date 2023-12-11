Reinhart notched four assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran winger produced two helpers in the first period and two in the third en route to a career-best performance in that category. Reinhart extended his point streak to five games in the process, a stretch in which he's piled up two goals and 10 points, and he already has two four-point efforts in 27 games on the season as he remains on pace to top his 33-goal, 82-point campaign from 2021-22.
