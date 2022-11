Reinhart scored a goal during a 5-2 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Reinhart, who scored a career-best 33 goals among 82 points last season, stumbled out of the gate, failing to convert during his opening 12 appearances. The 27-year-old center may have started to re-discover his scoring touch, converting three times over his past four outings. The second-line right winger was expected to add more offense. In 15 games, Reinhart has two goals, three assists and a minus-3 rating.