Reinhart dished two assists Monday in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

Reinhart is all but dragging the Panthers this season, and now he's the last man standing with Sam Bennett leaving with an upper-body injury Monday. The kitties are already without Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (undisclosed) and Anton Lundell (upper body). Reinhart has still managed 54 points (27 goals, 27 helpers) and 144 shots in 55 games this season. There's no rest for the weary, either, as Reinhart heads to Milano Cortina later this week to play for Canada at the Olympics.