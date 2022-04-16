Reinhart registered a pair of assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Reinhart helped out on the first of Gustav Forsling's two goals in the second period, and he also set up Mason Marchment in the third. This extended Reinhart's point streak to five games (three goals, six helpers). The 26-year-old winger has enjoyed a career year as part of the Panthers' high-scoring offense. He has 27 goals, 47 assists, 172 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 71 contests.