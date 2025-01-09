Reinhart scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Reinhart opened the scoring 1:05 into the second period, ending a six-game goal drought. That was his longest stretch without a goal since a seven-game span from Feb. 14-27, 2024. During his recent slump, he was limited to just one assist and 12 shots on net. Reinhart still has 23 goals, 24 helpers, 16 power-play points, 101 shots on net, 53 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 42 appearances. He's slipped noticeably behind last year's 57-goal pace, but a 40-goal, 90-point season in 2024-25 isn't out of the question.