Reinhart scored two goals and added two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

While Connor Bedard scored two highlight-reel goals for the opposition, it was Reinhart who carried his team to victory. The 28-year-old has had two separate four-game streaks this season in which he produced multiple points, and his current one has delivered three goals and 10 points in total. Reinhart had a career-best season in 2021-22 with 33 goals and 82 points in 78 contests, but he's on pace to shatter those numbers with 11 goals and 21 points in his first 14 games of 2023-24.