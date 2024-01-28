Reinhart scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Reinhart opened the scoring on a power play midway through the first period, ripping a wrister from the slot past Ilya Samsonov to give Florida a 1-0 lead. Reinhart extended his point streak to 13 games, and he has goals in 15 of his last 17 contests, totaling 19 markers in that span. The 28-year-old winger will carry 62 points, including a league-leading 37 goals, into the All-Star break.