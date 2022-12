Reinhart notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Reinhart set up a Gustav Forsling goal in the first period, which turned out to be the game-winner. During his five-game point streak, Reinhart has accumulated two goals and five assists. The 27-year-old was excellent in November after a slow start to the year, and he's now at 15 points (seven on the power play), 69 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 24 outings overall.