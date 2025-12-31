Reinhart scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Reinhart has five goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. His tally briefly put the Panthers ahead 2-0, but goals by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki sent the game to overtime, where Suzuki scored again to complete the Canadiens' late comeback. Despite the loss, Reinhart continues to surge as the Panthers' top overall player. He has 22 goals, 21 assists, 104 shots on net, 35 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 39 appearances this season. After missing the 40-goal mark by one in the 2024-25 regular season, he has a good chance to get back to that level this year.