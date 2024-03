Reinhart scored his 51st goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

The 28-year-old winger shows no signs of slowing down toward the end of his career-best season. Over 12 games in March, Reinhart has racked up 10 goals and 13 points, and he needs six more points over Florida's final 10 games to reach 90 for the first time.