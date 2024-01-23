Reinhart scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

After his goal-scoring streak ended at eight games Friday versus Minnesota, Reinhart found the back of the net again Monday, beating Juuse Saros on the power play to open the scoring in the second period. It's been an unbelievable run for 28-year-old Reinhart -- he now has 17 goals (10 on the man advantage) and 19 points over his last 16 contests. Overall, Reinhart's up to 34 goals, second most in the league and a new career high, and 58 points through 46 games this season.