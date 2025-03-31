Reinhart scored a goal and tallied four shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Reinhart tied the game at one apiece just over a minute after Montreal's Patrik Laine tallied the first goal of the game. The 29-year-old Reinhart is up to 36 goals, 76 points and 199 shots on net in 73 appearances this season. Despite Florida's inconsistent results as a team recently, Reinhart has remained a steady presence offensively with 12 points in his last 11 games. He currently ranks 20th in the league in points and leads the Panthers by nine tallies. Additionally, Reinhart is just four goals away from being one of only two players to record both 40 goals and assists this season, and would join Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl if he can do so. Reinhart should reach the 80-point mark for the third time in his last four seasons and provide consistent value for fantasy managers the rest of the way.