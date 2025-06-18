Reinhart scored four goals Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Reinhart's four goals tied the record for most in a Stanley Cup Final game, and he became the second player in NHL history with four goals in a Cup-clinching win. It was also his first four-goal game and hat trick in team playoff history. Reinhart turned up the heat in the last four games, ripping off a four-game goal streak (seven) that included 10 points. The 29 year old finished in a three-way tie for the team lead in points with 23. Reinhart was second in goals to Conn Smythe winner, Sam Bennett.