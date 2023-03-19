Reinhart scored two goals in a 4-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

Reinhart tipped a Brandon Montour shot at 7:54 of the third that got past Akira Schmid. It came on the power play at tied the game. His second went into an empty net with 21 seconds left in the game. Reinhart's goal and point streak now stands at four games and six points, including five goals.