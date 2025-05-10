Reinhard recorded a goal, an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Reinhart recorded his third multi-point performance of the current postseason and came at a time when the Panthers needed it the most. He assisted Aleksander Barkov's goal in the first period and later found the back of the net in the second frame. The 29-year-old has recorded eight points (three goals, five assists), 26 shots, 17 hits and six blocked shots across eight playoff appearances thus far.