Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Goal, assist in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
Reinhart had posted just four points over the first 10 games of January. With the Panthers' offense nearly at full strength -- minus Aleksander Barkov (knee) -- Reinhart won't have as much pressure to lead the way. He's up to 25 goals, 49 points (19 on the power play), 130 shots on net, 49 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 50 appearances this season as a lock on the Panthers' top line.
