Reinhart scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Reinhart posted his fifth straight multi-point effort to stay hot in this win. In that span, he's managed four goals and eight assists. Reinhart's one back of the NHL lead in goals with 12, and he's up to 23 points, including six on the power play, through 15 contests. The 28-year-old has added 50 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating while thriving in a top-line role.