Reinhart scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

He spoiled Nico Daws' shutout bid late in the second period, converting a blind pass from Matthew Tkachuk for Florida's only goal. Reinhart has lit the lamp in six straight games and nine of the last 10, erupting for an incredible 13 goals and 15 points over that stretch. The 28-year-old is just three goals away from setting a new career high with 34, and Reinhart remains hot on the heels of Auston Matthews (33 in 39 games) for the NHL lead.