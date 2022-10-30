Reinhart hasn't scored a goal in Florida's first nine games of the 2022-23 season.

Reinhart had a career-year in 2021-22, with 33 goals and 82 points in 78 games, during his first season with the Panthers. However, he has had trouble getting on the scoresheet this campaign with only two assists to his credit so far. Reinhart had five shots on goal in Saturday's win over Ottawa to bring his total to 27 on the year.