Reinhart scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Reinhart's tally at 14:41 of the second period tied the game at 3-3 as the Panthers rallied from three goals down. The 26-year-old has scored in each of the last two contests, and he has three points in five playoff outings. Reinhart has added 14 shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating. He's been limited to a middle-six role after playing much of the regular season on one of the Panthers' top two lines.