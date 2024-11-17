Reinhart recorded three assists, three shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
Reinhart's three helpers gave him 15 on the year, and he's now in the top 10 in both goals and assists -- Kirill Kaprizov is the only other player who has that privilege in the league. Reinhart also pushed his point streak to 10 contests, giving him 16 in that span with a balanced output of eight goals and eight assists.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nine-game, 13-point streak•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets power-play goal in loss•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Keeps hot streak alive Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Off to record start•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Three points in win•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two points in Monday's win•