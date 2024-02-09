Reinhart scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Washington.

Reinhart leads the league with 21 power-play goals. He deflected a point shot by Matthew Tkachuk to knot the game 2-2 late in the second. Reinhart's 13-game point streak ended Tuesday in a loss to Philly but now has 13 power-play goals in his last 19 games. This red-hot trend will cool, but Reinhart's excellent season continues to rage along. He has 38 goals and 63 points in just 51 games, and is on pace to obliterate his career-best mark of 82 in 78 games (2021-22). He's going to carry you to a championship.