Reinhart scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Both tallies came in the second period, and both were set up by Aleksander Barkov -- Reinhart converted a feed from behind the net midway through the frame before tipping home a point shot about 10 minutes later. The duo has been on fire all month, and through 12 games in December, Reinhart has racked up eight goals and 16 points, including six goals in the last five contests.