Reinhart scored two goals, including one on a power play, and tallied five shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Reinhart scored the opening goal of the contest before netting a power-play goal in the second period. He also had an attempt during the shootout that missed off the crossbar. The 29-year-old winger is up to 35 goals, 75 points and 192 shots on net in 71 appearances this season. Reinhart has thrived both at even strength and on the power play as of late with 11 total points and seven power-play points in his last nine contests. He is tied for 15th in points across the league and leads the Panthers by 11 over Aleksander Barkov's 64. Reinhart is likely to finish the regular season above the 80-point mark for the third time in his career.