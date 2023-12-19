Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Reinhart got the Panthers on the board on a power play in the final minute of the opening frame, putting a rebound past Jacob Markstrom to tie the game 1-1. The goal was Reinhart's first in five games, though he had logged six assists in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old winger has 18 goals (eight on the man advantage) and 39 points through 31 games this season on Florida's top line.