Reinhart scored a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring early in the second period, moving full speed into the Detroit zone to take a pass from Anton Lundell and snapping the puck past Alex Lyon. Reinhart has found the back of the net in an incredible eight straight games, and at least one goal in each contest has come either on the power play or on the penalty kill -- setting an NHL record for consecutive games with special-teams tallies. Reinhart also set a new franchise record with his eight-game goal streak, surpassing Pavel Bure's seven-game streak from 2000-01. The accolades don't stop there -- Reinhart has already tied his personal best for goals in a season with 33, needing only 44 games to do it, and he has exactly 500 points for his career.