Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Missing first game of 2025-26
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhart (undisclosed) will not be an option for Tuesday's home matchup versus Detroit, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Reinhart will miss his first game of the season Tuesday, but head coach Paul Maurice expects the 30-year-old winger to be back in the lineup Thursday against Columbus. Vinnie Hinostroza is set to make his Panthers debut due to Reinhart's absence. Reinhart has 28 goals, 59 points, 163 shots and a minus-18 rating over 63 appearances this campaign.
