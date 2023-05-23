Reinhart found the back of the net in a 1-0 victory over Carolina in Game 3 on Monday.

Reinhart's marker came on the power play midway through the second period, and it ended up being all the support Sergei Bobrovsky needed. The 27-year-old forward has seven goals and 10 points in 15 playoff contests this year, including four points with the man advantage. Reinhart was held off the scoresheet between Game 7 of the second round and Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but that two-game mini-slump is his longest drought of the postseason.